Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage.

Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”

HRA did not specify what caused the outage, but all appointments through Nov. 13 are on hold.

One patient seeking an MRI said HRA has not responded to her many rescheduling attempts.

“I think I might have learned this in kindergarten. And it’s ‘Honesty’s the best policy.’ Communicate, let the public know what you’re dealing with,” said Hayley Ford.

After she alerted her insurance provider, it rescheduled her at Hilo Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Kona Community Hospital, which had planned to expand imaging hours next year, has now already begun taking weekend imaging appointments.

