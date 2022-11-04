Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage.

Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”

HRA did not specify what caused the outage, but all appointments through Nov. 13 are on hold.

One patient seeking an MRI said HRA has not responded to her many rescheduling attempts.

“I think I might have learned this in kindergarten. And it’s ‘Honesty’s the best policy.’ Communicate, let the public know what you’re dealing with,” said Hayley Ford.

After she alerted her insurance provider, it rescheduled her at Hilo Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Kona Community Hospital, which had planned to expand imaging hours next year, has now already begun taking weekend imaging appointments.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

Latest News

Fire destroys structure in Waianae.
Fire overnight completely destroyed home in Waianae
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 4, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 4, 2022)
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae
Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae