Police search dumpsters for evidence following alleged Halloween candy tampering in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering.

On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to urge parents to check their children’s candy. They’ve also asked them to report anything suspicious.

A police spokesperson said officers also searched nearby dumpsters for tampered candy or other evidence.

“The officers opened and search through numerous individual bags of trash but did not find anything,” she said.

On Kipuka Place on Thursday, resident said they were shocked to hear about the alleged incident.

“They just came around knocking on everyone’s doors and just said there was an incident so if you have candy or went trick o treating just check your candy make sure everything is OK,” one resident said.

It’s the second case of alleged candy tampering on Oahu this Halloween.

Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy

An Oahu woman said she found a needle in her granddaughter’s chocolate bar after the girl went trick-or-treating in Ewa Beach. The woman has not made a police report, but HPD said they will investigate if she does.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.