Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Open House: Pet-friendly condo in Makiki and conveniently located home in Ewa by Gentry-Laulani

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!
By HI Now Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Check out this conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Makiki. After a long day, take a dip in the pool, and prepare yourself a meal from the herbs and vegetables you grew in the community garden. To supplement, grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away. Other property perks include on-site resident manager, secured building access, community laundry and 1 assigned parking stall. Building is pet-friendly and the maintenance fee includes electricity, gas, sewer, hot water and basic cable TV. Start fresh and update this unit to your heart’s content. Come and check out this opportunity today!

Pride of ownership shines in this lovely three bedroom, two and half bath home in Ewa by Gentry-Laulani. Located on a desirable corner lot, the home features central ac, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, plantation shutters, covered lanai, enclosed garage with driveway, fenced yard, and an owned photovoltaic system. Ewa Gentry community offers an abundance of amenities including a pool area, cabanas, walking paths and more. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping and dining at the Laulani Village Shopping Center. Visit our open house this weekend!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

Latest News

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Open House: Pet-friendly condo in Makiki and conveniently located home in Ewa by Gentry-Laulani
Open House: Pet-friendly condo in Makiki and conveniently located home in Ewa by Gentry-Laulani
The full trailer for the long-awaited Avatar sequel is out.
Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water
Entertainment: Filming for Jason Momoa's movie is underway on Oahu
Entertainment: Filming for Jason Momoa's movie is underway on Oahu