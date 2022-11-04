Tributes
‘Next-generation 911’: MPD launches new technology aimed to save more lives

RapidDeploy allows dispatchers to text with callers and initiate video calls.
RapidDeploy allows dispatchers to text with callers and initiate video calls.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Often times when people call 911, they are not in a safe place to talk.

So, the Maui Police Department has launched new technology this week to help bridge that gap.

“Domestic violence calls, everything will be silent, right? But if they let us go into their camera, then he or she can pan the phone without being too noticeable. We will more or less figure out where they’re at, and then you have an ability on the system to pin the address,” said MPD’s Emergency Services Dispatch Coordinator Davlynn Racadio.

RapidDeploy allows dispatchers to text with callers and initiate video calls. It allows dispatchers to see where the caller is, and see what the caller sees.

“This generation now, everybody texts,” Racadio said. “So, this gives us the ability to double check with them to make sure that they are safe.”

RapidDeploy is a software company founded in 2016 out of South Africa. Co-founder and CEO Steven Raucher says it is his mission to reduce response times to help save more lives.

“Myself and my co-founder, Brett Meyerowitz, we’re actually volunteer first responders in South Africa. So, we saw in real time the need for the solution,” Raucher said. “We thought we were solving a problem for Africa, and then when I came to America, I was blown away by the lack of technology in 911.”

RapidDeploy is now all over the world. However, MPD is the first to launch it the system the state after the county secured a grant funded through homeland security.

With over 70 different languages, Raucher says dispatchers can communicate with about everyone.

The Maui Police Department is looking to hire more dispatchers, if you are interested, click here.

hawaii news now
