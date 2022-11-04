Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact...
As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands.

The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.

The University of Hawaii had a major role in creating the portal, which gathers data from more than a dozen organizations, including law enforcement.

Check out the new dashboard by clicking here.

“Law enforcement, first responders are often the first on the scene,” said Amy Curtis, an administrator for the DOH-Adult Mental Health Division.

“They’re having to handle the situation, look at it and they look at the data available, but they also want help.”

The statistics not only offer a clearer picture of drugs across the state, but identify areas where more help is needed.

“Where do we need to put those prevention efforts, where do we need to put those treatment efforts, what’s made a difference, what hasn’t?” Curtis said.

“As we put in different interventions, are we seeing those outcomes that we expected to? So it’s really to be able to use that in both ways and to be able to use it for providers as well as those academic researchers.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime

Latest News

The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence following alleged Halloween candy tampering in Kailua
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday.
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured
More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future due to climate change, scientists predict.
A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows
Scene of Wednesday morning's deadly Maui crash.
Authorities identify 34-year-old man killed in single-car crash on Maui