Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada.

Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.

“This event is by invitation only, so being invited to this event to represent Hawaii in my weight class was an awesome experience, man it was just a blessing to be invited.” Silva told Hawaii News Now.

“It really made me feel like I was, you know, performing for something special.”

Success on the bench doesn’t just happen overnight. Silva trains at the Windward 24 Hour Fitness two times a day to achieve his powerlifting goals.

“When it comes to powerlifting, you know, it’s such a selfless sport, you’ve got to do everything on your own to make sure that you can compete at the level that you feel adequate for.” Silva said. “I do have a team that I train with, all of them, we come together a group of five or six of us at a time and we help each other, encourage each other, motivate each other and kind of learn from each other to do the things that we need to do.”

Silva says that it takes a village and his village is his lifting family and the family he goes home to every day.

It also helps a little knowing that you’re representing the entire state.

“You know to go up there and represent Hawaii the way that I did, man, it’s right here, you know, it’s in my heart, it will always be rooted in my heart and I went there with the intentions to prove that Hawaii does have the best lifters.”

Silva will be back on the bench soon as he’s now preparing for a local competition in March.

