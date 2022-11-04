Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Katherine Kealoha claims to have told prosecutors who stole her infamous mailbox

Experts are skeptical of the claim.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a decade after the infamous mailbox theft at the Kealohas’ Kahala home, Katherine Kealoha revealed in a court filing she knows who did it ― and told prosecutors.

She’s says it’s not her uncle, who she framed for the crime.

The disgraced ex-city prosecutor’s latest handwritten letter from the Federal Detention Center to the court is 32 pages. She wrote that between November 2019 and January 2020, she had a meeting with federal agents and special prosecutor, Assistant United States Attorney Michael Wheat.

She said she provided the first and last name “as well as the street address of the individual she believes to be the mailbox thief.” She adds that it is a belief “she holds with great certainty.”

Kealoha mailbox theft in 2013
Kealoha mailbox theft in 2013

Kealoha later accused Wheat of doing nothing with the information, writing that he “intentionally refrained from investigating this lead because he knows it will expose the real mailbox thief.”

She claims the details would prove there was never a conspiracy.

Kealoha, her husband Louis Kealoha, the ex-Honolulu police chief, and two other HPD officers were convicted of conspiracy for the staged mailbox theft.

Alexander Silvert represented the man they wrongfully accused.

Silvert, now a retired federal public defender, said he does not believe that the FBI or Wheat failed to follow up.

“That’s the only ploy in her case,” Silvert said, about Kealoha’s appeal case.

The letter is part of her argument of prosecutorial misconduct. It’s also her second attempt to get Wheat kicked off the case. The first attempt failed when a judge denied her request to have him removed.

Ken Lawson, of the University of Hawaii Law school, said Kealoha appears desperate.

“She’s grasping for straws,” he said.

Lawson said it happens a lot to people who lose at trial, “After the conviction it’s, let me blame my lawyer. Let me blame the prosecutor. Let me talk about the judge,” he said.

Kealoha is serving a 13 year sentence.

Victor Bakke, former city prosecutor turned defense attorney, called the recent claims by Kealoha “frivolous.”

“She has nothing else to do with her time than to basically harass the courts at this point.”

Kealoha does not reveal the name of the person she believes is the mailbox thief. And she does say how she knows this person committed the crime.

“Common sense tells you that the only way she would know who stole the mailbox is if she helped that person steal the mailbox,” Bakke said.

No date has been set for when the judge will take up this latest claim in her appeal.

READ KEALOHA’S NEW FILING:

Kealoha filing by HNN on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Periods of rain continue to focus over Hawaii Island and Maui
Fmr. MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels at federal court.
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case
hawaii news now
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
The Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Aquatic Resources met with Maui...
Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas