HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday.

Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside avenues and stabbed him in the stomach several times with a knife.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim suffered critical injuries.

