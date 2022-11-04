Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

Riley Bennett said he helped authorities catch a man who allegedly sent fake Pokemon cards. (Source: KOKI/CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country.

Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.

That person agreed to work with investigators, and they set up a fake number to trick McCoy into selling him cards again.

Police were then able to arrest McCoy when he went to the post office to mail the cards out.

Officials said, in all, McCoy was able to scam people out of $12,000, including in Arizona, Colorado, Ohio and Texas.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 -- after being duped with a forged...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

Latest News

A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the...
During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet
Midday Newscast: Ads paused, jobs lost, blue check questioned following Twitter’s takeover
This comes as weather forecasts for Friday show an area of moisture will continue to produce...
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering