Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5 million for electric school buses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets.

It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate.

The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.

It will replace traditional diesel-powered models over the next two years.

The EPA received about 2,000 applications from across the country for more than 12,000 buses.

