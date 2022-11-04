Forecast: Spotty downpours possible with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds will continue through Saturday, becoming easterly on Sunday. An area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over east Maui and windward Big Island. Otherwise, scattered showers with a few brief downpours are expected into Saturday as an upper level low lingers north of the islands. A significant increase in mid- and high-level clouds is also anticipated today, likely continuing into Saturday before diminishing. A more typical trade wind weather regime should return by Sunday, and then continue into the first half of next week.

A small swell from the northwest will continue through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to the strengthening winds. Surf along south facing shores will also remain above average through the end of the week, with a reinforcing south swell arriving Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.