Flood advisory issued for parts of Windward Oahu as heavy rain pelts area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Oahu between Sunset Beach and Hauula.

The advisory is in effect until 10:30 a.m.

This comes as weather forecasts for Friday show an area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over windward areas of Oahu and Hawaii Island as well as east Maui.

A Special Marine Warning has also been issued for waters off Windward Oahu as radar shows thunderstorms firing offshore.

NWS said that alert is in effect until 8:45 a.m.

Special Marine Warning including the Oahu Windward Waters until 8:45 AM HST pic.twitter.com/xgC9xnPVQF — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) November 4, 2022

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.