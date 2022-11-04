Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight.

Firefighters received a call for a fire at Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Flames from the blaze lit up the night sky and could be seen from nearby.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said no injuries were reported.

Further details on what led to the fire have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

