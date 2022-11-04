Tributes
Episode 136: High schooler seeks to inspire other young women to serve as leaders

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feel empowered with Kylee Hamamoto!

The junior at Punahou School is the founder of “WE GO!” That stands for Women Empowerment in Global Opportunities.

The Hawaii non-profit’s mission is to foster strong and independent female leaders.

