2 officers convicted in Kealoha scandal lose federal appeals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu police officers Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen will remain in federal prison after losing their appeals.

The ninth circuit made the decision this week.

The two claimed prosecutorial misconduct during the trial, but the higher court did not agree.

Hahn is serving three and a half years while Nguyen is serving four and a half years in prison for the mailbox conspiracy.

They helped stage the theft of former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha’s mailbox to frame a man for the crime.

This story will be updated.

