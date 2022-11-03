Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her death. (KSNV, LVMPD, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Authorities believe a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother confessed to the crime during a call with 911.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

In a 911 call, it appears Bustami told dispatchers she had committed the crime.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home.(Source: LVMPD, KSNV via CNN)

“I think I killed my mommy,” the caller said.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the 911 dispatcher replied.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller said. “I dropped the table on her head, and I cut her knuckle.”

The call soon ended.

Later that day, a concerned friend of the victim called police after she didn’t show up to work.

“We are all looking for her. She is not answering. She has not shown up to work. And when she called me last night going home, she was scared. And that was the last time I spoke to her,” said the friend in the call.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Bustami prior to her death.

Authorities arrested the suspect near Barstow, California, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

A date has not been set for her first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her...
Authorities believe daughter confessed to mother's murder in 911 call
It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui.
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana