Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With general election days away, here’s an inside look at the facility that collects Oahu ballots

With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters.
By Casey Lund
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With less than a week before Hawaii’s 2022 General Election, the workload for county and state elections officials is on the rise.

Elections Administrator for the City and County of Honolulu Rex Quidilla gave Hawaii News Now a tour of the county’s sorting facility out of the Honolulu Airport.

”The first part, we received all these mail pieces from the United States Postal Service and what we’re doing right now is orienting the pieces,” said Quidilla as he referenced around 10 election workers busy facing mail-in ballots the correct way in order to eventually be sorted by a large machine nearby.

After the mail-in ballots are organized, they are carried in large plastic containers to a caged area where they are loaded into the machine.

”We’re going to run it through our scanner sorter,” added Quidilla. “That used to be a manual process. Now we use automation to accomplish this.”

Hundreds of ballots are processed in a matter of minutes. The machine scans a barcode and picks out ballot envelopes that have an issue like a missing signature.

”All the pieces that don’t go through the machine or haven’t been validated, we follow up with those voters, we cage up all the materials, and then the office of elections picks it up every day. So they can send it over the State Capitol, open those envelopes and start counting them,” said Quidilla.

If a voter’s ballot does have an issue, the county elections office sends a letter to that voter notifying them of the problem. That voter has until five days after the election to resolve the issue and submit a new ballot.

For more information on how to vote and the elections process, visit elections.hawaii.gov

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
A woman says .she found a needle in her granddaughter's Halloween candy
Woman says she found a needle in granddaughter’s Halloween candy
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime

Latest News

Delissea argutidentata
PODCAST: Rare plant once thought to be extinct rediscovered on Hawaii Island
Kallie Barnes plants a keiki Delissea argutidentata.
Delissea argutidentata
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Nov. 3, 2022)
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up