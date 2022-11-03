With general election days away, here’s an inside look at the facility that collects Oahu ballots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With less than a week before Hawaii’s 2022 General Election, the workload for county and state elections officials is on the rise.

Elections Administrator for the City and County of Honolulu Rex Quidilla gave Hawaii News Now a tour of the county’s sorting facility out of the Honolulu Airport.

”The first part, we received all these mail pieces from the United States Postal Service and what we’re doing right now is orienting the pieces,” said Quidilla as he referenced around 10 election workers busy facing mail-in ballots the correct way in order to eventually be sorted by a large machine nearby.

After the mail-in ballots are organized, they are carried in large plastic containers to a caged area where they are loaded into the machine.

”We’re going to run it through our scanner sorter,” added Quidilla. “That used to be a manual process. Now we use automation to accomplish this.”

Hundreds of ballots are processed in a matter of minutes. The machine scans a barcode and picks out ballot envelopes that have an issue like a missing signature.

”All the pieces that don’t go through the machine or haven’t been validated, we follow up with those voters, we cage up all the materials, and then the office of elections picks it up every day. So they can send it over the State Capitol, open those envelopes and start counting them,” said Quidilla.

If a voter’s ballot does have an issue, the county elections office sends a letter to that voter notifying them of the problem. That voter has until five days after the election to resolve the issue and submit a new ballot.

For more information on how to vote and the elections process, visit elections.hawaii.gov

