WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

