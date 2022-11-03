Tributes
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

Police are investigating several fatal crashes on Oahu and Maui.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back.

Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.

The trial has now been rescheduled to the end of January.

Baron is accused of killing 73-year-old Gary Ruby, who was found encased in concrete in a bathtub at his East Oahu home back in March.

He had apparently lived in the home, using coffee grounds to help hide the odor.

Prosecutors say Baron is also accused of using Ruby’s vehicle, as well as impersonating Ruby during the timeline of the horrific crime.

