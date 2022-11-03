Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week

NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.(Stephen Rahn)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse next week.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
In addition to throwing their support behind candidates, voters filling out their ballots on...
Confused by all those charter questions on the ballot? Here’s what you need to know
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over