Suspect accused of tackling woman, sexually assaulting her in apparently random attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of tackling a woman on a street and sexually assaulting her in an apparently random attack.

The incident happened about 7:50 p.m. on Halloween Eve in the area fronting 98-1247 Kaahumanu St. in Waimalu.

Police said the woman was walking when the suspect allegedly tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses were able to intervene and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is wanted on third-degree sex assault and kidnapping.

He’s described as in his 20s to 30s and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

