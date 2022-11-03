Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual criminals’ in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime

Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten people near Kuhio Beach -- mostly on drug charges(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crackdown on “habitual criminals” in Waikiki is starting to get results.

Since September, when the Safe and Sound Waikiki program was launched, police have arrested 10 people near Kuhio Beach ― mostly on drug charges.

Court records show those 10 people have at least 54 felony and misdemeanor convictions combined.

Some of the offenses date back to the late 1980s.

“Overall, I’m ecstatic. I’m elated that our department is out there doing what it needs to do with our community support,” said HPD Chief Joe Logan.

Former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy was assigned to Waikiki several times during his career.

He said he recognizes several of the suspects caught in the latest sweeps as the same people who were conducting crimes years ago when he was working in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination.

“They have some kind of violent history of offending in their past and then they have the chronic theft issues -- they walk into stores, into the different lobbies, and just steal things,” said McCarthy.

Area businesses and residents say the increased law enforcement presence is making the streets safer.

“Waikiki is starting to see the results of the joint Safe and Sound effort between HPD, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. And actually, we’re starting to see some cooperation from the courts,” said Rick Egged, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association.

Under the Safe and Sound Waikiki program, judges can order habitual offenders to stay out of Waikiki for six months or a year. If they’re seen in the area, they can be arrested on sight.

But not all think the programs will solve Waikiki’s crime problem

“No, it’s a temporary Band-Aid, again. So someone is arrested, put in our jail, and then a judge says you can’t go into the downtown or the Waikiki area anymore?” said longtime public defender Jacquie Esser.

“What happens when they’re released? They’re going to have to go somewhere.”

Law enforcement and area businesses agree that more affordable housing and mental health services will help solve the crime problem over the long-term. But in the meantime, they said the sweeps are making their streets safer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

A tent seen set-up on the floor of a canal in Waipahu
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Another HPD officer involved in chase, crash asks for taxpayer-funded legal defense
hawaii news now
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo, officials tour the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Draining of pipes that lead to Red Hill tanks nearly complete