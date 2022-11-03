PODCAST: This Hoku Award winner and teacher says she’s really just a ‘tita’ at heart

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Stacie Kuulei was only 3 years old when she knew that she liked music.

That’s when the Kauai native started singing in front of people at church.

“So from then on, I just loved music as part of my life,” Kuulei said. “It’s part of who I am.”

Kuulei’s love for singing and performing eventually led her to enter the singing competition “Hawaii Stars” and perform small gigs here and there, she said.

She also spent 10 years singing on the Navatek, a dinner cruise in Waikiki.

“I noticed that once, I was sitting over at Sans Souci Beach at Kaimanas, and I saw the Navatek and I was like, wow, it must be really cool to sing on that boat,” she said.

So Kuulei got in touch with singer Nohelani Cypriano, who was the musical director on the Navatek at the time.

Kuulei credits Cypriano for helping her grow as a performer.

“It was really Nohe, that really grew me to know how to speak to people, how to make eye contact, how to embrace them, and how to show that aloha spirit, so thank you,” Kuulei said.

Even though Kuulei loved all things music, she has a heart and passion for education. People may not know this about her, but Kuulei has her master’s degree in education and is a school teacher.

She currently teaches seventh grade at Kalakaua Middle School.

When Kuulei’s students found out that she won a Hoku Award, she said they were surprised to see their teacher take on such a different role.

“They’re very, very proud of me,” she said. “They now want to be just like me. And I tell them, you know what? No, you be better. You be so much better. The sky’s the limit for you.”

As she celebrates the release of her new album, “Sweet Baby,” she still wants people to know this about her: “That really, I’m a ‘tita,’ that really I’m a local girl at heart and I love wearing rubber slippers and shorts and shirts and talking story to anybody. I love people so much. Just being an all right, home girl that loves Hawaii,” Kuulei said.

