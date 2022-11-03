Maui woman, 34, killed in Lahaina Bypass crash

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022.

According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing into a concrete barrier.

As a result of the crash, the 34-year-old Lahaina woman behind the wheel died at the scene. At last check Wednesday, her identity was being withheld pending the next of kin notification.

The investigation found that speed was a factor in the crash, and the vehicle’s front and side airbags did deploy.

Authorities are still working to determine if alcohol and drugs were also factors.

At this same time last year, there were 15 deadly traffic fatalities.

