Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui woman, 34, killed in Lahaina Bypass crash

Scene of Wednesday morning's deadly Maui crash.
Scene of Wednesday morning's deadly Maui crash.(Maui Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022.

According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing into a concrete barrier.

As a result of the crash, the 34-year-old Lahaina woman behind the wheel died at the scene. At last check Wednesday, her identity was being withheld pending the next of kin notification.

The investigation found that speed was a factor in the crash, and the vehicle’s front and side airbags did deploy.

Authorities are still working to determine if alcohol and drugs were also factors.

At this same time last year, there were 15 deadly traffic fatalities.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

Police say they're looking for this man in connection with a sex assault.
Suspect accused of tackling woman, sexually assaulting her in apparently random attack
Anyone with a high school diploma can get a second chance for admission to the University of...
College Opportunities Program offers second chance at UH-Manoa admission
Stacie Kuulei (left) with Billy V.
PODCAST: This Hoku Award winner and teacher says she’s really just a ‘tita’ at heart
In an hours-long session, the Hawaii County Council discussed the issue of gun rights and...
Hawaii County kicks off lively debate over bill that could have big impact on gun laws