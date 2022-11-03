Maui Humane Society needs homes for hundreds of cats and dozens of guinea pigs and rabbits

PUUNENE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find people who are willing to adopt their animals.

They are desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs.

“If you don’t have an outdoor space, cats are great to have. Same with our guinea pigs and our rabbits. A lot of people don’t know, but rabbits and guinea pigs can actually be free roaming in the house, and they can be trained to do things,” said Maui Humane Society Marketing and Communications Director Katie Shannon.

There are currently 266 cats and kittens at the Maui Humane Society, which is about 95% of their total capacity. There are about four to five cats in one kennel. Ideally, it would be one or two cats in a kennel.

The critter corner is also bursting at the seams.

There are 51 guinea pigs and rabbits – also at 95% capacity – looking for forever homes.

“Adopting from Maui Humane Society is so important because these animals are given a second chance at life. Some people have to surrender their animals due to housing issues, or moving to the mainland, which we can help with. A lot of these animals come into our shelter at no fault to their own and they are tremendous animals,” Shannon said.

The shelter has kennel capacity for 40 dogs, but it is currently caring for 71 dogs.

November is “Adopt a Senior” month.

The Maui Humane Society is hoping to find homes for pets like Linda who is nine years old and has been living at the shelter for almost a year.

“Senior pets are amazing because they’re so much more chill, and they need less supervision or training than puppies or young animals. They often have a little less energy as well,” Shannon said. “They’re great to hang out with, they’re great to cuddle up on the couch with you, they’re great to bring to the beach and relax with you.”

SOS Fostering is still needed at the Maui Humane Society. That means anyone can come in and foster any available animal without having any prior experience.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.