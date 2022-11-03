Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui Humane Society needs homes for hundreds of cats and dozens of guinea pigs and rabbits

The Maui Humane Society is desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their...
The Maui Humane Society is desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUUNENE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find people who are willing to adopt their animals.

They are desperately trying to find homes for not only their dogs, but their cats, bunny rabbits, even guinea pigs.

“If you don’t have an outdoor space, cats are great to have. Same with our guinea pigs and our rabbits. A lot of people don’t know, but rabbits and guinea pigs can actually be free roaming in the house, and they can be trained to do things,” said Maui Humane Society Marketing and Communications Director Katie Shannon.

There are currently 266 cats and kittens at the Maui Humane Society, which is about 95% of their total capacity. There are about four to five cats in one kennel. Ideally, it would be one or two cats in a kennel.

The critter corner is also bursting at the seams.

There are 51 guinea pigs and rabbits – also at 95% capacity – looking for forever homes.

“Adopting from Maui Humane Society is so important because these animals are given a second chance at life. Some people have to surrender their animals due to housing issues, or moving to the mainland, which we can help with. A lot of these animals come into our shelter at no fault to their own and they are tremendous animals,” Shannon said.

The shelter has kennel capacity for 40 dogs, but it is currently caring for 71 dogs.

November is “Adopt a Senior” month.

The Maui Humane Society is hoping to find homes for pets like Linda who is nine years old and has been living at the shelter for almost a year.

“Senior pets are amazing because they’re so much more chill, and they need less supervision or training than puppies or young animals. They often have a little less energy as well,” Shannon said. “They’re great to hang out with, they’re great to cuddle up on the couch with you, they’re great to bring to the beach and relax with you.”

SOS Fostering is still needed at the Maui Humane Society. That means anyone can come in and foster any available animal without having any prior experience.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: E/SE winds may mean some heavy pockets of rain especially for Hawaii Island
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field
A tent seen set-up on the floor of a canal in Waipahu
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Another HPD officer involved in chase, crash asks for taxpayer-funded legal defense