Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

Latest News

43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been...
Gabby Petito's mother said her daughter could have been helped
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen