HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued.

As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry.

None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police Department said it is still updating its rules on how people can get concealed carry permits and who’s qualified.

HPD has not been able to provide a specific date on when those rules will be updated. So far, they’ve simply said it will “happen in the near future.”

For now, the police department said it’s working with city lawyers to make changes after a public meeting was held in October in which some residents said the proposed rules are too strict while others said they’re not strict enough.

HPD is the last in the state to finalize concealed carry rules.

Meanwhile, other police departments on Neighbor Islands have already started issuing permits.

On Hawaii Island, 19 concealed carry licenses have been issued so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

The Hawaii County Council also heard testimony on a bill that could restrict the possession of firearms in “sensitive places,” including schools, daycare centers and hospitals.

