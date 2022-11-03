Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. 

As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry.

None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police Department said it is still updating its rules on how people can get concealed carry permits and who’s qualified. 

HPD has not been able to provide a specific date on when those rules will be updated. So far, they’ve simply said it will “happen in the near future.” 

For now, the police department said it’s working with city lawyers to make changes after a public meeting was held in October in which some residents said the proposed rules are too strict while others said they’re not strict enough. 

HPD is the last in the state to finalize concealed carry rules.

Meanwhile, other police departments on Neighbor Islands have already started issuing permits.

On Hawaii Island, 19 concealed carry licenses have been issued so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

The Hawaii County Council also heard testimony on a bill that could restrict the possession of firearms in “sensitive places,” including schools, daycare centers and hospitals.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

Latest News

Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters
Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)
Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died...
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli