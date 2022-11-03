Tributes
He’s back! Ala Moana’s 50-foot Big Santa has arrived

Ala Moana Center's iconic Big Santa is back.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Santa Claus is back in town!

Ala Moana Center’s Santa Claus, that is.

The 50-foot jolly figure has returned to the makai parking deck, overlooking Ala Moana Boulevard.

It took crews 18 hours to put Big Santa together.

He’s made out of fiberglass and nearly 2,000 pounds of resin. He can withstand winds of up to 86 mph.

The new and improved Big Santa was unveiled in 2020. The original version was made of paper mache and required a crane for installation.

The current one is made up of 30 individual pieces and uses a state-of-the-art integrated elevator system for installation.

