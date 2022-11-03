Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement.

“A huge milestone, but I’m just tremendously thankful for this.” Dung told Hawaii News Now. “Just overly emotional about this, like I’m probably going to go home and just cry and hold the certificate.”

Dung was given an honorary certificate from the Honolulu City Council for her exceptional career on the diamond with her time at Kamehameha-Kapalama, Fresno State, Cal Berkley and the pro ranks — she’s credited for being the first pro softball player from Hawaii.

Now starting a non profit called Pacific Athletes Alliance.

“I think that this certificate makes me really emotional.” Dung said. “I like to play a lot of things down and I mean traveling and playing ball, but I mean this is something that means so much to me.”

“I’m just super thankful and grateful that I have the certificate, It’s definitely the coolest one I have and I think that from here on out I’m just going to keep doing what I have been doing, which is working hard on the field And off the field.”

Her goal with PAA is to give young athletes of the pacific opportunities through athletics to help them achieve their dreams.

“If I can be a helping hand for another kid growing up from Waianae or anywhere in the Pacific, then that’s that’s my number one goal is.” Dung said. “If I can change the life of one kid, then that’s what my organization is here for.”

“She is setting the example that it doesn’t matter where you come from, that you can achieve hard things.” Council member Andria Tupola said. “Especially for me having two daughters that play sports, I want them to see women athletes striving at the highest level.”

As far as an official retirement from softball, she says that the glove is not hung up just yet.

“The cleats are not officially hung up yet, so I’m not going to say any details, but there is probably a chance that you’ll see me on the diamond one more time at least.” Dung said.

