Forecast: Scattered showers with stronger winds moving across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and veer east southeasterly Thursday through the weekend.

A disturbance northeast of the Big Island could provide some shower enhancement over the next day or so. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui.

Winds will back to the trade wind direction by Sunday.

The current small north-northwest swell will continue to fade.

Another small pulse from the northwest is expected Friday. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to the strengthening winds.

Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through the end of the week, with a reinforcing south swell peaking Thursday into Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.