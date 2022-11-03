Tributes
College Opportunities Program offers second chance at UH-Manoa admission

Anyone with a high school diploma can get a second chance for admission to the University of Hawaii at Mānoa through the College Opportunities Program.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anyone with a high school diploma can get a second chance for admission to the University of Hawaii at Manoa through the College Opportunities Program.

The program is seeking applicants who missed the minimum admissions requirements or are economically disadvantaged.

The free six-week summer program runs from July 2 to Aug. 11, 2023, and includes living on campus and enrolling in classes designed to upgrade academic and social skills.

Interested? Click here for details and the online application.

