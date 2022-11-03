College Opportunities Program offers second chance at UH-Manoa admission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anyone with a high school diploma can get a second chance for admission to the University of Hawaii at Manoa through the College Opportunities Program.

The program is seeking applicants who missed the minimum admissions requirements or are economically disadvantaged.

The free six-week summer program runs from July 2 to Aug. 11, 2023, and includes living on campus and enrolling in classes designed to upgrade academic and social skills.

Interested? Click here for details and the online application.

