Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is in danger of harm or death.

She’s 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual’ offenders in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

Latest News

43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been...
Gabby Petito's mother said her daughter could have been helped
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call