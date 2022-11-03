Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

They say homeless encampments inside the canal are in the path of a flood zone and could put lives at risk.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal.

They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone.

Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving him a direct view of the encampment.

“You can see down here, you have tents step up. Basically, this is just a fully establish to live in right in the center of it,” said Coulam.

HNN saw people walking in and out of the canal as if it were a sidewalk.

It may have been dry on Wednesday, but Coulam knows just how quickly the situation can change.

“Within 20 minutes of a decent rain storm over here you’re seeing at least 3 to 4 inches of water,” explained Coulam.

Matt Weyer, with the Waipahu Neighborhood Board, says time is of the essence and government officials need to take action.

HNN reached out to the city for comment and confirmed that:

“The Honolulu Police Department has a policy in place that, in the event of a storm, HPD will conduct outreach to individuals in high risk areas, informing them of the coming storm ... and encouraging them to take shelter.”

The city plans to schedule a clean-up of the canal as deemed necessary.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

Latest News

Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Another HPD officer involved in chase, crash asks for taxpayer-funded legal defense
Since the launch of the Safe and Sound Waikiki campaign, Honolulu police have arrested ten...
Police arrest at least 10 ‘habitual criminals’ in Waikiki as part of crackdown on crime
hawaii news now
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo, officials tour the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Draining of pipes that lead to Red Hill tanks nearly complete