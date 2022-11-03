66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene without providing information or rendering aid.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

HPD said the vehicle that fled has yet to be identified.

This is the 40th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 during the same time in 2021.

An investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department at (808) 723-3413.

