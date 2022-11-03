Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene without providing information or rendering aid.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

HPD said the vehicle that fled has yet to be identified.

This is the 40th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 during the same time in 2021.

An investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department at (808) 723-3413.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaua'i resident holding Hawaiian flag at Kalapaki
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
A man has been cited after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal.
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal
Nui Furtado in the hospital after he was assaulted in Waikiki on Halloween night.
‘Why would they do this?’: Man seriously injured after Halloween night attack in Waikiki
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 3, 2022)
Crash involving motorcycle causes heavy traffic in West Oahu.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Nanakuli
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Scattered showers with stronger winds moving across the state
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise