They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand

Some worry Kalapaki has become too commercialized.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, there are growing concerns that residents are getting pushed out of a popular surfing and beach spot.

It’s the beach you see as you fly into the Lihue Airport ― a hub for Kauai’s ocean lovers.

“Since I was a little girl we go there for canoe races. Welcoming the Hokulea and other voyaging canoes,” said Nancy Chandler, a Kauai resident.

But as more tourists return, some worry Kalapaki Beach has become too commercialized.

“You can barely get the spot that you want,” said Chandler.

On Sunday, several Kauai residents sat with Hawaiian flags on the beach ― right in front of visitors in rented beach chairs. They say they were there to “hold space.”

“We need more discussion on what’s going on over there,” said Chandler, who attended the event.

“If they are not allowed to go there you know there is going to be a lot of angry aunties.”

The group plans to go to the beach every month and “hold space” to foster more conversation.

