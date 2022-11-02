Tributes
State issues nearly $110K in fines to 6 companies for air permit violations

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has fined six companies for air pollution control permit violations.

Each company received a notice of violation and order — or NOVO — and had the option to ask for a contested case hearing.

“DOH ensures that companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho, in a statement. “We will continue to hold companies accountable to protect public health and our environment.”

Here are the companies that received NOVOs:

  • Road and Highway Builders, LLC has paid a fine of $6,900 for not conducting 2018 and 2019 annual score performance tests on 400 tons per hour portable drum mix asphalt plant.
  • Par Hawaii indicated it would pay a fine of nearly $43,000 for air pollution control permit violations at its refinery in Kaleloa.
  • Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation has paid a fine of $28,300 for various air permit violations on its boilers and diesel generators at its Keaau facility.
  • The Hawaii Air National Guard has paid a fine of nearly $12,000 for exceeding its 12-month rolling limit of jet fuel and starting construction of a facility bay without a valid air permit.
  • Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been fined $6,900 and requested a contested case hearing after being cited for installing a boiler without a valid air permit and submitting a late monitoring report.
  • Hawaiian Cement on Maui has paid a $13,300 fine for various air permit violations.

Click here to see the detailed list of NOVOs.

