PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the gruesome details in ‘The Miske Files’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly unsealed court documents include disturbing new allegations in the murder case against Michael Miske, the businessman accused of running a criminal enterprise.

Miske is accused in the kidnapping and murder of 21-year old Johnathan Fraser.

The previously secret filings also link the murder case to the killing of another man, a confidential source who knew the information he provided law enforcement put him in danger.

On this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano takes a deep dive into the files and helps you connect the dots on a complicated case that federal investigators are still unraveling.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

