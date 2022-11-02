Tributes
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the gruesome details in ‘The Miske Files’

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly unsealed court documents include disturbing new allegations in the murder case against Michael Miske, the businessman accused of running a criminal enterprise.

Miske is accused in the kidnapping and murder of 21-year old Johnathan Fraser.

The previously secret filings also link the murder case to the killing of another man, a confidential source who knew the information he provided law enforcement put him in danger.

On this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano takes a deep dive into the files and helps you connect the dots on a complicated case that federal investigators are still unraveling.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

