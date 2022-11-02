Tributes
Maui woman sentenced for using vodka bottle to hit man who later died

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a bottle of vodka to hit a man who collapsed and later died.

According to the Maui News, 49-year-old Heather Glennon and the victim were sharing the bottle in Lahaina back in 2020, when they got into an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

Glennon was originally charged with second-degree murder but had pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

When Glennon was arrested, she was apparently drinking a gallon of vodka a day and lived on the streets, the Maui News reported.

Her attorney told the court that she did not intend to kill anybody and that she knows how alcohol has pretty much destroyed her life.

