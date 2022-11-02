Tributes
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

