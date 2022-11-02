Tributes
HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki

Police said he allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues and stabbed him several times.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues.

Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several times with a knife, then fled the scene.

The victim was left in critical condition.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Report: Legalizing cannabis would generate an additional $50M in state tax revenues
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
According to the state health department, as of Sept. 30, there are 33,725 patients who have...
