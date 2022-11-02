HPD releases surveillance video of suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stabbing man in Waikiki on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect allegedly followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near Kalakaua and Seaside Avenues.

Officials said he then stabbed the man in the stomach several times with a knife, then fled the scene.

The victim was left in critical condition.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

