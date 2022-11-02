Tributes
Here's how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant

Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.
Lauren Teruya crowned Miss Hawaii Saturday night.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii has a chance to make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant, but it’s up to you to help her out and vote.

Iolani School alumna Lauren Teruya is asking for your help to secure her spot as one of the finalists in the 2023 Miss America competition in Connecticut in December.

Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
PODCAST: Miss Hawaii 2022 reflects on 'surreal' moment of winning coveted title

Voting can also help her win a $5,000 scholarship.

A $1 donation equals one vote.

To vote for Teruya, click here.

