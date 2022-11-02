Here’s how you can help Miss Hawaii make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii has a chance to make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant, but it’s up to you to help her out and vote.

Iolani School alumna Lauren Teruya is asking for your help to secure her spot as one of the finalists in the 2023 Miss America competition in Connecticut in December.

Voting can also help her win a $5,000 scholarship.

A $1 donation equals one vote.

To vote for Teruya, click here.

