Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders.

The Hawaii County Police Department said training was implemented last week. But, West Hawaii Today said it mostly consisted of a short PowerPoint presentation and a quiz.

One un-named officer told the paper that the training did not address real life situations.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii County Council is debating whether to ban guns in sensitive places like schools and hospitals.

The full council will discuss that bill starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Police Department held a meeting in October to talk about new rules for concealed carry.

HPD’s website still said those rules are expected to be finalized in the near future.

HNN has reached out to the department on whether they can provide a more specific timeline.

