Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers heading in soon

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance passing north of the islands will bring increasing showers to windward areas tonight through Thursday.

Winds then strengthen and veer to east southeast tonight through the remainder of the week. This will in turn focus the bulk of shower activity over southeast-facing slopes, especially those of Big Island and Maui.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the offshore waters for much of the week.

A series of small north and northwest swells are expected through the upcoming weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to strengthening trade winds. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through the end of the week.

A reinforcing south swell should peak on Thursday and gradually decrease Friday into the weekend.

