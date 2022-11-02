Tributes
EMS: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Nanakuli

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Nanakuli.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue.

Authorities closed one lane in both directions of the highway as an investigation remains ongoing. Heavy traffic is being reported in the area.

EMS said the motorcyclist in his 30s was transported to a trauma center after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle. Paramedics administered advanced life support.

Officials have not yet released further details on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

