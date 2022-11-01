‘We’re back’: Revelers come out in droves to celebrate a Halloween without COVID rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween falling on a Monday didn’t stop thousands of revelers from descending on Waikiki’s streets to celebrate the holiday without any COVID restrictions.

It’s the creativity that draws people to Waikiki for Halloween.

“Just checking out all the costumes,” said Lakesha Powers, of Honolulu. “What the most popular costume is and what everybody’s wearing.”

But this year is a special one.

After two years of social distancing, residents are happy to finally be celebrating with no restrictions.

“Unity is important to me and I like that we’re not separated,” said Bridgett Zinzhuk of Kalihi.

“It’s nice to be out tonight since we’ve been stuck inside for the last two years,” added Powers. “I’m glad we’re finally back doing this.”

And it was a similar scene at Kahala Mall as thousands of trick-or-treaters packed the building.

“So we actually kind of missed it the last few years since COVID has been around,” said Kaunaoa McGee of Hawaii Kai. “It’s just great to see everybody and they came out in full force tonight.”

The line for candy wrapped around the entire mall, but families didn’t mind waiting.

“I had to wait over like an hour and we’re almost halfway through to get here,” said Jared Matsuki, of Honolulu. “So, it’s really, really busy, but it’s super cool.”

“It’s amazing, I think we had over 2,000 to 3,000 people, kids and parents out here and maybe more,” said Bradley Ishii, owner of Think Toys, Thinker Things and Sanrio Surprises.

“This is probably the biggest crowd I’ve seen in over 10 years.”

Ishii was overjoyed to see the return of families and the Halloween spirit.

“We needed to come out and you can see the smiles on kids’ faces all the excitement,” said Ishii.

“They’re just happy to be out and me too.”

