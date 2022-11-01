Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘We’re back’: Revelers come out in droves to celebrate a Halloween without COVID rules

Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween falling on a Monday didn’t stop thousands of revelers from descending on Waikiki’s streets to celebrate the holiday without any COVID restrictions.

It’s the creativity that draws people to Waikiki for Halloween.

“Just checking out all the costumes,” said Lakesha Powers, of Honolulu. “What the most popular costume is and what everybody’s wearing.”

But this year is a special one.

After two years of social distancing, residents are happy to finally be celebrating with no restrictions.

“Unity is important to me and I like that we’re not separated,” said Bridgett Zinzhuk of Kalihi.

“It’s nice to be out tonight since we’ve been stuck inside for the last two years,” added Powers. “I’m glad we’re finally back doing this.”

And it was a similar scene at Kahala Mall as thousands of trick-or-treaters packed the building.

“So we actually kind of missed it the last few years since COVID has been around,” said Kaunaoa McGee of Hawaii Kai. “It’s just great to see everybody and they came out in full force tonight.”

The line for candy wrapped around the entire mall, but families didn’t mind waiting.

“I had to wait over like an hour and we’re almost halfway through to get here,” said Jared Matsuki, of Honolulu. “So, it’s really, really busy, but it’s super cool.”

“It’s amazing, I think we had over 2,000 to 3,000 people, kids and parents out here and maybe more,” said Bradley Ishii, owner of Think Toys, Thinker Things and Sanrio Surprises.

“This is probably the biggest crowd I’ve seen in over 10 years.”

Ishii was overjoyed to see the return of families and the Halloween spirit.

“We needed to come out and you can see the smiles on kids’ faces all the excitement,” said Ishii.

“They’re just happy to be out and me too.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the...
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Sand Island towercam
Rescue crews recover body of missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors

Latest News

Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who...
Halloween returns in full force
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hawaii preschool has been dealt with
The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions to the public and government...
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem
Community recycling drives may be replaced by law requiring manufacturers to collect and ship...
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs