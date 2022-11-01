A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament.

It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield.

The ornament is now available for purchase online or at the palace gift shop.

It’s $24 for members of the Friends of Iolani Palace and $30 for everyone else.

