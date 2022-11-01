Tributes
Trick or treat! Brief spotty windward showers, but wetter for north and east Hawaii Island

Spotty showers are in the forecast for Halloween evening, with more frequent showers for Hilo...
Spotty showers are in the forecast for Halloween evening, with more frequent showers for Hilo and Puna.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Brief isolated showers are expected for windward and mauka areas of the smaller islands this evening, with more frequent showers for the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawaii Island. Showers will increase toward early morning statewide.

Moderate trade winds and scattered windward showers are in the forecast for Tuesday.

First Alert: A wet and windy weather pattern is expected to begin Tuesday night for Kauai and Oahu, and then for the windward areas of the rest of the state as a trough approaches the state.

The winds will shift slightly and blow from the east-southeast, with some showers making it to leeward areas through the second half of the week and into part of the weekend.

In surf, small waves will continue for north and west shores as a small pulse is reinforced by a slightly larger northwest swell Thursday and Friday.

A series of long-period south swells will keep some fun-sized waves coming in for south-facing shores.

East shore waves will be about average, with larger choppy waves expected for the latter part of the week as the trades strengthen.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

