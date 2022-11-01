Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher

Tributes
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016.(CNN)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot.

That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.

The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016.

The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

