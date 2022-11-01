NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped day before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed new details about a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island in June that injured six people.

Investigators said a flight two days earlier had been canceled due to a fuel valve issue. The Paradise Helicopter’s engine was swapped out a day before it went down in Kau.

The aircraft was about 15 minutes into the flight when the pilot said he heard a “whoosh” sound.

The chopper then began spinning and barrel rolling before crashing about 15 seconds later.

NTSB said the tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of about 1,000 feet above the ground.

Officials said all six people on board were injured — three were seriously injured and three sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said the pilot suffered a broken arm, 13 broken ribs and fractures in his spine.

