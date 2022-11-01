New report: 73% of Oahu’s North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coastal erosion on Oahu’s North Shore continues to be a major problem and over the last year, a group has been working to lay out a detailed path forward.

That working group, led by the Surfrider Foundation’s Oahu Chapter, identified three coastal erosion hot spots. This includes the stretch near Sunset Beach, the area near Laniakea and Chuns as well as Mokuleia.

”While coastal erosion is a natural process it has been accelerated by climate change and sea level rise and unfortunately private homes and public infrastructure have been built too close to the shoreline and the water’s edge and directly atop the natural dunes from which the shoreline would naturally replenish itself,” said Lauren Blickley from the Oahu Surfrider Foundation.

Their findings show that 73% of North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.

Furthermore, around 2.5 miles — roughly 28% — of beachfront residential North Shore properties have a home within 20 feet or less of the shoreline.

This isn’t a new problem of course, but the Surfrider Foundation and its partners say current efforts to make things better, don’t go far enough.

“The response to erosion has largely been reactionary and piecemeal. Aside from recent updates to shoreline setbacks, there has been little to no planning for long-term shoreline change in Hawaii,” added Blickley.

“Our working group has been able to identify short and long-term recommendations to proactively and holistically support the North Shore community in adapting to severe coastal erosion.”

Dolan Eversole with UH Sea Grant and the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology explains how bad things can get in just the next few decades.

”There has been at least one study that looked at the majority, something like 90% of the beaches on the North Shore, we expect to be highly eroding. We would expect 10 inches of sea level rise probably in the next 20 to 30 years,” said Eversole.

“So we might expect nearly all the beaches on the North Shore to enter into an erosional phase if they’re not already in one within our lifetime — within the next 30 years or so.”

The 34-page report details a number phases of a plan forward over the next few decades.

The first, which could happen immediately, includes pushing sand from low lying areas of the beach ack toward the shoreline, adding vegetation to restore dunes and limiting sandbags and other emergency barriers.

The second phase, which could happen in five years, recommends limiting access points to discourage walking on the beach, which the group said pushes sand into the ocean.

The group says building policies should change to require that new homes are elevated.

They are also calling for a “managed retreat” to move homes and portions of Kamehameha Highway away from the shoreline. This might be achieved with tax incentives and government buy outs.

In their report, the working group also says that there isn’t a cohesive strategy and enough cooperation between agencies and other stakeholders when it comes to tackling this problem.

The report also recommends stricter enforcement and tougher consequences for those who do unauthorized work and use unauthorized materials to try and shore up their properties — which was seen when a homeowner tried to cement the sand bank fronting their home.

To read the full report, click here.

